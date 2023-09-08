Crowdfunding campaign for new Hiawatha Park Playground ends in 6 days

IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - The deadline to hit a fundraising goal in Ironwood is days away.

The City of Ironwood has raised $36,000 so far in a crowdfunding campaign for the new Hiawatha Park Playground. The city has until Wednesday to raise $14,000 more to get a matching grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC).

Ironwood Community Development Director Tom Bergman said this crowdfunding is happening only online.

“So, if you go to the city of Ironwood’s Facebook page, there is a page specifically for the playground project and it’s a Patronicity page, that’s the name of the company that does the crowdfunding, and you can donate directly on that specific page,” said Bergman.

Bergman said if the city doesn’t reach the $50,000 goal, there are other plans.

“If we don’t reach the goal, we still will move forward with the project meaning we will either figure out another way to come up with that additional $50,000 or we will build a smaller play structure as a result of a lower amount of funds for the project,” Bergman said.

With the MEDC match, the budget would hit $150,000 for the project. Bergman stated the size of the play structure has not been determined, however, it would be in two sections.

“One would be this area in front of the statue and the other area would be just behind the statue up closer to the other street,” Bergman said.

Ironwood Mayor Kim Corcoran encourages donations as time gets down to the wire. She also said the city has done studies and surveys proving more playgrounds in the city are a desired amenity.

“So, we have done a lot of places making strategies and this creates a space where people want to be, people come to Ironwood, and we hope people stay in Ironwood,” said Corcoran.

For those interested in donating money, click here.

