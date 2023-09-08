A couple of milder and drier days before more rain

Clouds will gradually decrease during the day making way for sunshine. This continues through tomorrow. Our next front will bring scattered showers to the region starting Saturday evening. This slowly moves across the U.P. through Sunday. The pattern will be wet extending through next Tuesday.

Today: Becoming sunny and mild

>Highs: Low 60s north, upper 60s south

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warm. Then, evening rain

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Sunday: Scattered showers and cloudy

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered thundershowers

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Tuesday: Spotty showers

>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s

Wednesday: Becoming mostly sunny and cooler

>Highs: Mid to upper 50s

Thursday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: Mid 60s

