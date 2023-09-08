A couple of milder and drier days before more rain

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:47 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Clouds will gradually decrease during the day making way for sunshine. This continues through tomorrow. Our next front will bring scattered showers to the region starting Saturday evening. This slowly moves across the U.P. through Sunday. The pattern will be wet extending through next Tuesday.

Today: Becoming sunny and mild

>Highs: Low 60s north, upper 60s south

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warm. Then, evening rain

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Sunday: Scattered showers and cloudy

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered thundershowers

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Tuesday: Spotty showers

>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s

Wednesday: Becoming mostly sunny and cooler

>Highs: Mid to upper 50s

Thursday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: Mid 60s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Michigan State Police says a suspect should be considered armed and dangerous after they...
UPDATE: Suspect fired shots at troopers before being arrested for damaging MSP vehicles
This is a photo of the Norway Mountains ski resort trail, provided by Peter Brooks from the...
Norway Mountain will reopen next November for first time since 2018
Mugshot of Michelle Kitto
UPDATE: Ironwood woman guilty of transporting methamphetamine into Gogebic County sentenced to prison
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Antrim County, Mich., Sheriff's Office shows Eric...
Man charged with aiding Whitmer kidnap plot says scheme didn’t seem serious
Sawmill operator agrees to compliance with federal child labor laws after Wisconsin teen suffers fatal injuries operating dangerous machinery

Latest News

rain
Sunshine then more this weekend
Foggy, drizzly, chilly mornings followed by cool-to-mild afternoons as high pressure...
Touch of fall with cool-to-mild stretch across the UP
Foggy, drizzly, chilly mornings followed by cool-to-mild afternoons as high pressure...
Touch of fall with cool-to-mild stretch across the UP
cool
Fall-like day with cool & drizzly conditions