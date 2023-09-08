Chilly, foggy morning Saturday followed by daytime sun -- then evening rain
Cool-to-mild sunny start to the weekend before rain moves in west Saturday night.
Building high pressure over the Canadian Shield extends down to Upper Michigan and the Great Lakes region, keeping skies mostly clear but also allowing for a long-lasting cool airmass to seep over the region. Several rain chances occur later Saturday through early next week however, as west-to-east systems sneak under this strong high pressure system.
Tonight: Mostly clear with areas of dense morning fog plus patchy frost inland; offshore winds along the shorelines from 5-10 mph, northerly winds 5 to 10 mph inland
>Lows: Mid 30s to Mid 50s (colder western interior, less chilly nearshore)
Saturday: Partly cloudy then increasing west in the evening with few to scattered showers; mild
>Highs: 60s/70
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with widely scattered showers; mild
>Highs: 60s
Monday, Patriot Day: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and few thunderstorms
>Highs: 60
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and few thunderstorms early; cool and breezy
>Highs: 50s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy early then gradually clearing in the daytime; cool and breezy
>Highs: 50s
Thursday: Mostly sunny and seasonably cool
>Highs: 60s
Friday: Partly cloudy and mild
>Highs: 70
