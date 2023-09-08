Chilly, foggy morning Saturday followed by daytime sun -- then evening rain

Cool-to-mild sunny start to the weekend before rain moves in west Saturday night.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro and Ben Kouchnerkavich
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Building high pressure over the Canadian Shield extends down to Upper Michigan and the Great Lakes region, keeping skies mostly clear but also allowing for a long-lasting cool airmass to seep over the region. Several rain chances occur later Saturday through early next week however, as west-to-east systems sneak under this strong high pressure system.

Tonight: Mostly clear with areas of dense morning fog plus patchy frost inland; offshore winds along the shorelines from 5-10 mph, northerly winds 5 to 10 mph inland

>Lows: Mid 30s to Mid 50s (colder western interior, less chilly nearshore)

Saturday: Partly cloudy then increasing west in the evening with few to scattered showers; mild

>Highs: 60s/70

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with widely scattered showers; mild

>Highs: 60s

Monday, Patriot Day: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and few thunderstorms

>Highs: 60

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and few thunderstorms early; cool and breezy

>Highs: 50s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy early then gradually clearing in the daytime; cool and breezy

>Highs: 50s

Thursday: Mostly sunny and seasonably cool

>Highs: 60s

Friday: Partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: 70

