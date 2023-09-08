Bear hunters see early success this season during first week

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The DNR says bear hunters have already found success during the first week of the season, which started Wednesday.

A bear specialist said its Escanaba office is seeing a higher-than-average harvest.

“We’ve had eight to ten bears come through the Marquette check station. I just talked to Escanaba office as well they’ve had like five and they typically only check about 15 a year,” Michigan DNR bear, furbearer, and small game specialist Cody Norton said.

Norton said a majority of licenses are for the U.P.

“We make just under 7,000 licenses available statewide,” Norton said. “I think around 5,000 of those are for the U.P. Not everyone that’s awarded a license actually buys one. So usually that’s you know a bit less than that but probably in the 3,500 to 4,500 range.”

Ishpeming’s Wilderness Sports supplies hunters with tools to be successful.

“If you draw a bear tag, you’re putting a lot of time in the woods. We offer the cameras and the trail markers. A lot of people overlook the equipment as far as having the proper boots,” Ryan Pizziola, manager at Wilderness Sports Ishpeming said.

Pizziola has another reminder.

“Scent control is huge,” Pizziola said. “Bears are very intelligent animals, and if the human scent is in the area you’re hunting in, there’s a chance to not see bears during the day.”

Norton explained how the DNR approaches this season.

“Right in our bear management plan for the state bear hunting is identified as our primary management tool for our bear population,” Norton said. “It’s not always we want to kill more of something. It’s we want to make sure that they’re out there for future generations or to the make sure that they stay on the landscape.”

Norton reminds everyone going out bear hunting to let someone know where they are going and how long they will be there.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.