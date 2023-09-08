Barrel + Beam hosts party to kick off 14th annual UP Beer Festival

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 14th annual U.P. Beer Festival is coming to Marquette this Saturday.

Barrel + Beam is hosting a party all day Friday as an unofficial kick-off to the festival. Partygoers can enjoy cellar beer, which are special discontinued beers the brewery saved throughout the year. There is also a host of special menu items from the Northwoods Test Kitchen and live music from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m.

At the U.P. Beer Festival, Barrel + Beam will pour three craft beers: “Spooky Creek,” a newly released cherry sour blend, “KM Ale,” a farmhouse sour produced in collaboration with the Keweenaw Mountain Lodge in 2021, and Sathi beer.

Barrel + Beam says the festival brings a whole new customer base to the brewery.

“This is one of our favorite weeks, of course,” said Alex Palzewicz, Barrel + Beam’s Northwoods Test Kitchen manager and chef. “It’s so fun to have folks in town, whether they’re visiting or locals, getting to try both our normal stuff and stuff that is a little special. It’s just great to have all the beer folks in town.”

The 14th Annual U.P. Fall Beer Festival will be Saturday, Sept. 9 from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Mattson Lower Harbor Park in Marquette. Tickets are $50 per person in advance. You can get tickets here.

On Sunday you can recover at Barrel + Beam with brunch from the Northwoods Test Kitchen. The kitchen will serve its full menu, as well as breakfast specials such as potato and cabbage pancakes, quiche, and zucchini bread french toast from noon until 3 p.m.

