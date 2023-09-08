Attorney General charges Ontonagon man with embezzlement from vulnerable adult

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - An Ontonagon man is facing five felony charges for embezzling from an elderly woman.

61-year-old Richard Filbey was arraigned in the 42-1 District Court in Romeo on five felony charges for embezzling more than $275,000 from an elderly woman while acting as her power of attorney.

Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Wednesday that Filbey is charged with 3 counts of embezzlement and 2 counts of filing false tax returns.

In late 2018, Filbey began acting as power of attorney for the 86-year-old victim. During that time, the state alleges he caused her to surrender two of her annuities – one for $253,194.83 and one for $27,696.70.

According to the AG’s Office, Filbey also sold property the victim owned in Lapeer and allegedly used the proceeds for himself. None of the funds were reported by Filbey as income on his Michigan tax returns.

Filbey’s official charges are:

One count of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult $100,000 or more;

One count of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult of $20,000 to $50,000;

One count of embezzlement by an agent of $20,000 to $50,000; and,

Two counts of making/permitting the filing of false tax returns.

Filbey is scheduled to be back in court for a Probable Cause Conference on September 19.

“Many vulnerable adults require agents to manage their finances and most people who perform those duties do so with integrity,” said Nessel. “But when fiduciaries put their own interests above those of the people they are charged with protecting, my office will hold them accountable.”

