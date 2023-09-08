906 Restyle’s nostalgic school bus “Rory” now part of resale shop

906 Restyle has an abundance of nostalgic attire and relics for sale in store and “in bus”.
Rory the Resale Bus
Rory the Resale Bus(Robert Rosiak)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - 906 Restyle in Marquette is expanding its resale shop with the help of “Rory”, a refurbished vintage school bus.

The women’s resale shop, which opened in 2021, boasts a vast collection of secondhand women’s clothing from many generations. The shop also houses a multitude of relics and home goods dating back to the 1940s.

Sara Patton, owner of 906 Restyle, tells TV6′s Tia Trudgeon that all items in store and on Rory the Restyle Bus are hand-picked to create a timeless and fashionable inventory.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon explores 906 Restyle's timeless inventory.

A walk into Rory the Restyle Bus feels like a walk back in time. Inside the bus, you’ll be greeted with oldies music and find even more vintage clothing, home goods, and decor. Due to Rory’s smaller size, only two customers can shop on the bus at a time. Patton hopes Rory’s nostalgic atmosphere will help to recapture the charm of the 50s and 60s.

Rory the Restyle Bus holds an abundance of vintage clothing, home goods and relics.

Rory will remain at the 906 Restyle parking lot on 1907 Presque Isle Ave. in Marquette for as long as weather permits.

To find out more about what 906 Restyle has to offer, you can click here.

