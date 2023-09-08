5th annual GeekU.P. returns to Houghton, to offer celebrity meetings, cosplay contest

By Colin Jackson
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The annual GeekU.P. convention is returning to Houghton for its fifth year.

The event focuses on interests of pop culture such as movies, games, books and art. Numerous vendors, gaming events, live music and a cosplay competition are some of the event’s offerings. The Dog Father food truck will also be available for concessions.

“When people hit that door, they start smiling, and I don’t think they stop for the entire time that they are there,” said GeekU.P. co-founder Shana Porteen. “We have such a wonderful and dedicated geek-tastic community here.”

Attendees will also be able to meet and greet with special celebrity guests. This includes returning guest Roger Craig Smith, voice actor of Sonic the Hedgehog, and new guest Colleen O’Shaughnessey, who voices Sonic’s friend, Tails.

Patricia Summersett, the event’s first-ever celebrity guest, is also returning. A fellow voice actor known for her role as Princess Zelda in several Nintendo games, she is also one of the founding members of the event.

“GeekU.P. is something Shana and I created back in 2017,” said Summersett. “We were looking for some sort of wonderful celebration event, an annual event where we could bring together local fandom and local artists, and bridge that with fandoms from abroad.”

A native of the U.P., Summersett says being able to come back and work with Porteen every year is “an absolute joy.”

All money raised from the event goes to this year’s charity, Unite Mental Health and Wellness. The convention was able to raise $10,000 for the nonprofit last year.

“It’s a wonderful, local event that highlights an organization that you can give money to,” added Summersett. “While also having a great day celebrating local artists, your fandoms, your cosplay, all of the things.”

The event is being held at the Rozsa Center from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday. Adult tickets are $15, while kids 14 and under and Michigan Tech University students get in for $10.

For a full schedule of events and to register for the event’s cosplay contest, check out the event’s website by clicking here.

