Wintergreen Hill Gallery to be featured in September’s ‘First Thursdays Art Walk’

Owner Laura Songer joined the TV6 Morning News to talk about the walk and the gallery’s featured artist.
Wintergreen Hill Gallery and Gifts
Wintergreen Hill Gallery and Gifts(Robert Rosiak)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Wintergreen Hill Gallery and Gifts in Marquette is celebrating the new month with a featured artist for “First Thursdays Art Walk”.

The gallery, which opened in 2021, displays a variety of artistic mediums ranging from sculptures, photography, to mixed media paintings. Owner Laura Songer says displaying local art and interacting with artists are what makes owning an art studio fulfilling.

Songer speaks to the TV6 Morning News Team about what the studio has in store for this Thursday’s art walk.

Owner Laura Songer talks about the studio's history and what it has in store for "First Thursdays Art Walk".

Conway Thoreau, a mixed media artist, will be present at the studio for the art walk. Laura Songer gives a sneak peek at the artist’s diverse portfolio that visitors will see.

Laura Songer gives the TV6 Morning News Team a tour of the studio.

Wintergreen Hill Gallery and Gifts will open its doors to all “art walkers” at 4:00 p.m. Thursday, where guests can roam the studio and interact with the featured artist until 8:00 p.m. For more information about the studio and its artists, click here.

