WATCH: Experts encourage fall vaccinations, Iron Mountain prepares for Oktoberfest

By Molly Birch
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Wednesday we take a look at an early morning house fire in Marquette, a blood drive at Michigan Tech, Oktoberfest preps in Iron Mountain, experts explaining the vaccines people should get this fall and more headlines.

Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on UpperMichigansSource.com on Sunday-Thursday at 8:00 p.m. ET. This is a recording of the live stream from Sept. 5, 2023.

