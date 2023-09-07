US-41, M-35 maintenance starts Tuesday in Menominee

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A resurfacing project is slated to begin in the city of Menominee on Tuesday.

According to a press release, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will resurface portions of US-41 and M-35 in the city of Menominee on Tuesday, Sept. 12, and Wednesday, Sept. 13.

Motorists should expect intermittent daytime lane closures on M-35 with one lane of alternating traffic open via traffic regulators. A lane width restriction of 11 feet will be in place during this work.

On US-41, motorists should expect the outside lane closed with a traffic shift. No width restrictions will be in place for this portion of the work.

MDOT advises motorists to remain alert for workers and use caution when traveling through the work zone.

