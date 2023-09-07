US-41, M-35 maintenance starts Tuesday in Menominee

Michigan Department of Transportation
Michigan Department of Transportation(WILX)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A resurfacing project is slated to begin in the city of Menominee on Tuesday.

According to a press release, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will resurface portions of US-41 and M-35 in the city of Menominee on Tuesday, Sept. 12, and Wednesday, Sept. 13.

Motorists should expect intermittent daytime lane closures on M-35 with one lane of alternating traffic open via traffic regulators. A lane width restriction of 11 feet will be in place during this work.

On US-41, motorists should expect the outside lane closed with a traffic shift. No width restrictions will be in place for this portion of the work.

MDOT advises motorists to remain alert for workers and use caution when traveling through the work zone.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Michigan State Police says a suspect should be considered armed and dangerous after they...
UPDATE: Suspect arrested after MSP Sault Ste. Marie vehicles lit on fire, shot by a rifle
The Marquette City Fire Department said it responded to 354 W. Crescent St. for a structure...
No injuries reported in Marquette house fire
The owner encourages anyone who was there at the time of the theft to contact the restaurant...
UPDATE: Stolen Sky Sushi restaurant flowerpot returned
storms
Showers & storms then cooler air
FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed

Latest News

The Michigan State Police says a suspect should be considered armed and dangerous after they...
UPDATE: Suspect arrested after MSP Sault Ste. Marie vehicles lit on fire, shot by a rifle
Michigan Department of Transportation
US-2 maintenance work to begin Monday in Schoolcraft County
The Community Foundation of Marquette County held its Annual Celebration Wednesday handing out...
Community Foundation of Marquette County holds annual celebration
Mugshot of Michelle Kitto
UPDATE: Ironwood woman guilty of transporting methamphetamine into Gogebic County sentenced to prison