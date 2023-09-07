US-2 resurfacing in Powers to begin Monday

Michigan Department of Transportation
Michigan Department of Transportation(WILX)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A resurfacing project in Powers will begin Monday on US-2.

According to a press release, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing about $3.2 million to resurface about 10.2 miles of US-2 from Powers to Harris, Menominee County. Work includes asphalt overlay, milling and resurfacing.

County: Delta

Highway: US-2

Closest towns: Powers, Harris

Start date: Monday, Sept. 11, 2023

Estimated end date: Friday, Oct. 27, 2023

Traffic restrictions: Motorists should expect lane shifts and single-lane closures via traffic regulators.

Jobs numbers: Based on economic modeling, this investment is expected to directly and indirectly support 45 jobs.

Safety benefit: This project will increase safety for motorists and extend the lifespan of the roadway.

