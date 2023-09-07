US-2 maintenance work to begin Monday in Schoolcraft County

SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A road maintenance project in Schoolcraft County will begin Monday.

According to a press release, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be resurfacing a small section of US-2 near Manistique in Schoolcraft County from Monday, Sept. 11, through Monday, Sept. 18.

Motorists should expect intermittent daytime lane closures with one lane of alternating traffic open via traffic regulators. A lane width restriction of 11 feet will be in place during this work.

MDOT advises motorists to remain alert for workers and use caution when traveling through the work zone.

