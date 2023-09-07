US-2 lane to close for bridge work in Dickinson County on Monday

DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A lane on the US-2 bridge near the Michigan/Wisconsin border in Dickinson County will close Monday.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will begin maintenance work Sept. 11, requiring lane closures on the US-2 bridge over the Menominee River near Spread Eagle, Wisconsin.

Motorists should expect one lane of alternating traffic using temporary traffic signals.

The work, involving concrete bridge deck patching, is expected to be completed by Monday, Sept. 25. This work is weather-dependent, and the schedule is subject to change.

MDOT advises motorists to remain alert for workers and use caution when traveling through the work zones.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.