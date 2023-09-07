UMT features creators behind “Linked to Legends”

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - “Linked to Legends: The U.P. Teams that Played the Packers” is a 70-minute documentary highlighting the history of the games played between U.P. football teams and the Packers.

Dwight Brady, PhD., stopped by the Upper Michigan Today studio to talk about the creation process, some of the special moments in the film, and how you can watch it right now for free.

Producer of the Linked to Legends documentary, Dwight Brady talks about the work behind the film and the men and teams that took on the Packers 100 years ago

The film, while focused around football, really tells an untold story of what it is to be from the Upper Peninsula

In celebration of WNMU's 50th Anniversary, the station is offering the documentary for free on their website

