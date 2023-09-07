UMT features creators behind “Linked to Legends”

The film tells the stories of the U.P. football teams that played the Packers from 1919-1926
Andrew and Elizabeth talk running, football, student loans and Marquette's beer fest
By Elizabeth Peterson
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - “Linked to Legends: The U.P. Teams that Played the Packers” is a 70-minute documentary highlighting the history of the games played between U.P. football teams and the Packers.

Dwight Brady, PhD., stopped by the Upper Michigan Today studio to talk about the creation process, some of the special moments in the film, and how you can watch it right now for free.

Producer of the Linked to Legends documentary, Dwight Brady talks about the work behind the film and the men and teams that took on the Packers 100 years ago
The film, while focused around football, really tells an untold story of what it is to be from the Upper Peninsula
In celebration of WNMU's 50th Anniversary, the station is offering the documentary for free on their website

