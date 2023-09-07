UMT features creators behind “Linked to Legends”
The film tells the stories of the U.P. football teams that played the Packers from 1919-1926
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - “Linked to Legends: The U.P. Teams that Played the Packers” is a 70-minute documentary highlighting the history of the games played between U.P. football teams and the Packers.
Dwight Brady, PhD., stopped by the Upper Michigan Today studio to talk about the creation process, some of the special moments in the film, and how you can watch it right now for free.
