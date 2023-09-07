Touch of fall with cool-to-mild stretch across the UP
Foggy, drizzly, chilly mornings followed by cool-to-mild afternoons as high pressure strengthens across the U.P.
Breezy north winds allow for a cooler, less humid airmass to refreshen Upper Michigan through early next week. Several rain chances occur later in the weekend through Tuesday, as west-to-east systems sneak under a strong high pressure system centered over the Canadian Shield.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle, patchy morning fog plus patchy frost in the western interior; north winds 5 to 15 mph
>Lows: Upper 30s to Lower 50s (colder western interior, less chilly nearshore)
Friday: Mostly cloudy early then turning mostly sunny and seasonably cool; light north breezes
>Highs: 60s/70
Saturday: Partly cloudy then increasing west in the evening with few to scattered showers; mild
>Highs: 70
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with widely scattered showers; mild
>Highs: 60s/70
Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and few thunderstorms; breezy
>Highs: 60s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers; cool and breezy
>Highs: 60
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy early then gradually clearing in the daytime; cool
>Highs: 60
Thursday: Mostly sunny and seasonably cool
>Highs: 60s
