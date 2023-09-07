Touch of fall with cool-to-mild stretch across the UP

Foggy, drizzly, chilly mornings followed by cool-to-mild afternoons as high pressure strengthens across the U.P.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Breezy north winds allow for a cooler, less humid airmass to refreshen Upper Michigan through early next week. Several rain chances occur later in the weekend through Tuesday, as west-to-east systems sneak under a strong high pressure system centered over the Canadian Shield.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle, patchy morning fog plus patchy frost in the western interior; north winds 5 to 15 mph

>Lows: Upper 30s to Lower 50s (colder western interior, less chilly nearshore)

Friday: Mostly cloudy early then turning mostly sunny and seasonably cool; light north breezes

>Highs: 60s/70

Saturday: Partly cloudy then increasing west in the evening with few to scattered showers; mild

>Highs: 70

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with widely scattered showers; mild

>Highs: 60s/70

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and few thunderstorms; breezy

>Highs: 60s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers; cool and breezy

>Highs: 60

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy early then gradually clearing in the daytime; cool

>Highs: 60

Thursday: Mostly sunny and seasonably cool

>Highs: 60s

