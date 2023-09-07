Timeline provided to public on demolition of old Marquette hospital

Meeting held in Northern Center detailing demolition project
Meeting held in Northern Center detailing demolition project(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Updated: 9 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A more detailed plan for the demolition of the old hospital in Marquette was provided to the public on Thursday.

The Adamo Group was contracted in June and will lead the demolition project of the buildings. Adamo Group Senior Project Manager Jeff Green said nearby residents can expect demolition to start within a month.

“They’ll be in the older portions of the site and we’ll be able to get started with demolition in the west building. We feel we’ll be able to start around the beginning of October,” Green said.

Once the presentation wrapped up, attendees could ask questions about the demolition. NMU Foundation Executive Director of Business Engagement and Economic Development David Nyberg said these meetings are vital to addressing public questions.

“This is a really enormous project and there’s a lot of curiosity and interest about what’s going to happen, including where the waste is going to be hauled. There was a good discussion about the recycling of material and you know up to 80 to 90% of material is going to be repurposed or recycled,” Nyberg said.

Nyberg said the meetings on Thursday will be the only ones about the demolition timeline. Green said the timeline of the demolition has accounted for the snowy season.

“We work year-round on other projects and it might affect some of the trucking and depending on how bad the roads get. But the actual demolition, no, it won’t affect that,” Green said.

Green said that later there will be a phone number residents can utilize if they have any concerns during the demolition.

To find out the latest updates on the old hospital project you can go here: https://www.renewcollegeavemqt.org/

