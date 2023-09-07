Public info sessions planned for former hospital site Thursday

Phase 1 of demolition at former hospital site.
Phase 1 of demolition at former hospital site.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:16 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -Thursday, the Northern Michigan University (NMU) Foundation, Adamo Group, and the City of Marquette will host two public information sessions, one at 10:30 a.m. and one at 5:30 p.m., regarding the blight elimination project at the former hospital property adjacent to NMU’s campus in Marquette.

The sessions will take place at the Northern Center at Northern Michigan University. This is an opportunity for all parties involved to share an update on the project and answer community questions.

Phase 1 of the demolition project is currently underway. Adamo Group has mobilized on site, established perimeter fencing, and engaged in pre-demolition waste removal and asbestos abatement, primarily in buildings on the southwest portion of the former hospital campus. Above-grade structural demolition is expected to begin later in September.

The NMU Foundation, in partnership with the City of Marquette, selected Adamo Group, a family-owned demolition company founded in 1964, based in Detroit, as general contractor on June 12, 2023. It was the lowest of the seven bidders. Adamo plans to repurpose and recycle up to 95% of material, which will avoid significant landfill disposal while also mitigating project expenses. The company has also hired locally to execute the project.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Michigan State Police says a suspect should be considered armed and dangerous after they...
MSP Sault Ste. Marie vehicles lit on fire, shot by a rifle, suspect at large
The Marquette City Fire Department said it responded to 354 W. Crescent St. for a structure...
No injuries reported in Marquette house fire
The owner encourages anyone who was there at the time of the theft to contact the restaurant...
UPDATE: Stolen Sky Sushi restaurant flowerpot returned
storms
Showers & storms then cooler air
FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed

Latest News

CFMC Annual Celebration 2023
Community Foundation of Marquette County holds annual celebration
Cars like this will be featured at the car show.
Organizers look ahead to 2nd Annual Irontown Classics Car Show
The ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Wednesday.
Kall Morris Inc. opens Marquette headquarters
Wendy's launches pumpkin spice Frosty, cold brew for fall; Trending Topics: Celebrating the...
TV6 First Look at the Web 9/6/2023