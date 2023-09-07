Public info sessions planned for former hospital site Thursday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -Thursday, the Northern Michigan University (NMU) Foundation, Adamo Group, and the City of Marquette will host two public information sessions, one at 10:30 a.m. and one at 5:30 p.m., regarding the blight elimination project at the former hospital property adjacent to NMU’s campus in Marquette.

The sessions will take place at the Northern Center at Northern Michigan University. This is an opportunity for all parties involved to share an update on the project and answer community questions.

Phase 1 of the demolition project is currently underway. Adamo Group has mobilized on site, established perimeter fencing, and engaged in pre-demolition waste removal and asbestos abatement, primarily in buildings on the southwest portion of the former hospital campus. Above-grade structural demolition is expected to begin later in September.

The NMU Foundation, in partnership with the City of Marquette, selected Adamo Group, a family-owned demolition company founded in 1964, based in Detroit, as general contractor on June 12, 2023. It was the lowest of the seven bidders. Adamo plans to repurpose and recycle up to 95% of material, which will avoid significant landfill disposal while also mitigating project expenses. The company has also hired locally to execute the project.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.