Organizers look ahead to 2nd Annual Irontown Classics Car Show

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Irontown Classics Car Show in Negaunee is back for its second year this Saturday.

This year, it’s in Jackson Mine Park. Besides the cars, there will be classic motorcycles, a band and food trucks.

Event Co-Coordinator Donna Bjork said this is an event for everyone to enjoy.

“It’s a great community event. It brings people together, brings people into town to see what’s going on in Negaunee. There’s so much happening down here,” Bjork said. “It brings your neighbors, it brings everybody in just to enjoy a community event.”

Registration will be available on Saturday before the event. The show will start at 11 a.m.

Bjork said there were more than 100 cars at the show last year. She is hoping to fill the park with 150 cars and motorcycles this year.

