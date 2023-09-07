Northern Michigan University to host College Night

Over 50 colleges from around the country will be there with information, swag and more
By Pavlina Osta
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - NMU Admissions, Jon Teichman, joins Pavlina Osta in studio to explain what students can expect, when they attend, and how they can sign up.

When: Wednesday, September 13 from 6:00 - 7:30 P.M.

Where: Northern Michigan University, Nothern Center

Students have the opportunity to pre-register for barcodes to be scanned so they do not have to fill out contact cards.

To register before the fair here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Michigan State Police says a suspect should be considered armed and dangerous after they...
MSP Sault Ste. Marie vehicles lit on fire, shot by a rifle, suspect at large
The Marquette City Fire Department said it responded to 354 W. Crescent St. for a structure...
No injuries reported in Marquette house fire
The owner encourages anyone who was there at the time of the theft to contact the restaurant...
UPDATE: Stolen Sky Sushi restaurant flowerpot returned
storms
Showers & storms then cooler air
FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed

Latest News

Feeding America Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Feeding America) (PRNewsfoto/Feeding America)
Feeding America to visit Marquette County Thursday morning
Phase 1 of demolition at former hospital site.
Public info sessions planned for former hospital site Thursday
CFMC Annual Celebration 2023
Community Foundation of Marquette County holds annual celebration
Cars like this will be featured at the car show.
Organizers look ahead to 2nd Annual Irontown Classics Car Show