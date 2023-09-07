Northern Michigan University to host College Night
Over 50 colleges from around the country will be there with information, swag and more
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - NMU Admissions, Jon Teichman, joins Pavlina Osta in studio to explain what students can expect, when they attend, and how they can sign up.
When: Wednesday, September 13 from 6:00 - 7:30 P.M.
Where: Northern Michigan University, Nothern Center
Students have the opportunity to pre-register for barcodes to be scanned so they do not have to fill out contact cards.
To register before the fair here.
