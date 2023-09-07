Mock evacuation exercise underway on Mackinac Island

This Chinook helicopters was part of Operation Safe Harbor, a mock evacuation effort of Mackinac Island.
This Chinook helicopters was part of Operation Safe Harbor, a mock evacuation effort of Mackinac Island.(WLUC)
By Caden Meines
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (WLUC) - People in St. Ignace may have seen something flying overhead Thursday.

Those were Chinook helicopters. They were a part of Operation Safe Harbor, a mock evacuation effort of Mackinac Island.

Agencies like the Michigan National Guard, Mackinac County Office of Emergency Management, Coast Guard and the Mackinac County Sheriff are all involved.

Mackinac County Emergency Management Coordinator Mike Kasper says there were 23 people evacuated. He says this exercise was brainstormed in 2015.

“We had it slated for about 2019, then COVID came along and pushed us out,” Kasper said. “We finally get a chance to do this exercise and we’re very excited to do it.”

Chinook helicopters will take float bridges from the Mackinac County Airport and deploy them at British Landing on Mackinac Island. Kasper said this is a practice response to losing the port on the island.

“In emergency management, we always plan for all hazards,” Kasper said. “So, whatever the hazard may be, that we would lose the port, we need to create an alternate port in a different location. What we’re doing today is using the 1437th Bridging Company to build us a portable dock.”

During the exercise, the Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office delayed traffic in the I-75 business loop to ensure no one was underneath or around the helicopters as they flew over.

Kasper said training like this is to prove emergency plan concepts work, and there have been smaller exercises before Operation Safe Harbor.

“We’ve already done the transition from the bridging pieces to the boat,” Kasper said. “We’ve also done the sling-loading - that was done in Sault Ste. Marie. All these different components of this exercise now come together after eight years, have all come together to this major exercise.”

Operation Safe Harbor is a two-day operation. It ended at 6 p.m. Thursday and will start again at noon Friday.

