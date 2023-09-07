Marquette Mountain to host Art on the Mountain

A Susan Grant painting which will be at Art on the Mountain.
By Stephen DeLadurantaye and Blake Rierson
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An art show is on its way to Marquette.

It’s Marquette Mountain’s 3rd annual Art on the Mountain. 20 artists will showcase and sell their paintings, sculptures and textiles. During the show, Marquette Mountain will also have food, drinks and hikes.

This year, Music on the Mountain will coincide with the art show. One Human Band will perform on Sunday to benefit the Women’s Center.

Artists say this is a great opportunity to show off their work.

“It gives us another venue to sell in the Upper Peninsula,” said Susan Grant, Art on the Mountain artist. “There’s a lot of artists here. A lot of really good, talented people. This is something great for me because it’s before the holidays and I only do a couple of fairs a year, so this is really a good opportunity.”

Art on the Mountain will be on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Music on the Mountain will be on Sunday from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m.

