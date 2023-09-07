Keweenaw municipalities awarded $330,000 for new fire department equipment

LAURIUM, Mich. (WLUC) - A $330,000 firefighters grant is going to be used by five municipalities in the Keweenaw area.

These include the Village of Calumet, Calumet Township, Lake Linden, Bootjack and the Village of Laurium.

This funding is coming from the FEMA Assistance to Firefighters Grants program. It will be used to acquire better firefighter turnout gear for the fire departments of these municipalities. This includes new helmets, boots, gloves and hoods.

For the Laurium Fire Department, this has been a long time coming.

“Our gear is out of compliance by several years,” said Laurium Fire Chief Dan Zubiena. “We were able to purchase this in the early 2000′s. We just had an insurance review come through several months ago and she was upset that we didn’t have newer National Fire Protection Association (NFPA)-compliant gear to wear.”

Unlike what the department has now, the new gear will also be properly sized for each firefighter.

“This is going to provide them with gear that is fitted for them to be able to effectively do their job,” continued Zubiena. “It will also be much lighter than what the gear is now that we had that’s over 20 years old.”

The Village of Laurium is handling the administering of this funding, including purchasing and distributing the gear to all involved. According to Laurium Village Manager Ian Lewis, roughly 99 sets of turnout gear will be purchased and then distributed amongst the municipalities.

“We will have vendors come here and essentially make bids,” said Lewis. “And then we will select a vendor, then we’ll make one overall purchase, and then we seek reimbursement from the other four municipalities.”

Two more firefighters’ assistance grants were awarded to U.P. entities. $37,830 was awarded to the Ahmeek Fire Department for turnout gear and jaws of life equipment. $100,000 was given to Osceola Township for operations and safety improvements.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.