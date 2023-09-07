Kall Morris Inc. opens Marquette headquarters

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Kall Morris Incorporated (KMI) now has a permanent location in Marquette.

The company, started by three NMU alumni, is focused on finding ways to remove debris left behind in Earth’s orbit.

Co-founder and Director of Operations Troy Morris said this location, found on the bottom floor of the Masonic Square Mall, will work as a headquarters for the company.

“For us at KMI, having this lab gives us the ability to collaborate together and bring in visitors. We’ve had international business partners already stop in,” Morris said. “We’re able to bring all of that to one place, build what we need to, test what we need to, and go on to bigger and greater things with this as our first step.”

When asked why KMI chose Marquette as its central location, Morris explained the Upper Peninsula is a strong influence.

“It’s where we went to school. It’s where we fell in love with the area, the people, the climate, and that’s one of the big things that stands out as we’ve done a lot of our hiring,” Morris said. “We are able to attract talent that might have gotten sick of the different hurricanes, or the hot wildfires, or the heat, the alligators, or just wanted something new.”

Jack Bergman, a U.S. Representative for Michigan, was at the ceremony on Wednesday. He said if people have an idea, and stick to it, great things can happen.

“We as Yoopers know that if you work hard and never quit, you’re going to have great results,” Bergman said. “It just takes time, so I’m extremely proud of KMI for what they’re doing.”

Morris said KMI is currently hiring. Click here to learn more.

