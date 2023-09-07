Iron Range Roll donates $10K to YMCA of Marquette County

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron Range Roll raised $10,000 for the David and Thu Brulé YMCA of Marquette County.

Over 300 cyclists participated in the 10th annual race this June. Representatives of Connect Marquette and Nicolet Bank presented the check on Thursday. The money will go towards the Y’s Annual Campaign Fund which finances youth programs and scholarships.

The Y’s CEO Jenna Zdunek says the race’s support has grown over the years.

“Every year it’s definitely built up as the race has gotten bigger,” said Zdunek. “I believe they said they had 300 participants. Of course, the more participants the more money that is raised. A couple years now we’ve been at the $10,000 mark, which is huge. The Y is so thankful for that – to be able to help our community.”

This $10,000 donation finalized the campaign’s goal of $100,000.

