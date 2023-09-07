Feeding America to visit Marquette County Thursday morning

Feeding America Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Feeding America) (PRNewsfoto/Feeding America)
By Nathan Larsh
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:39 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Feeding America West Michigan is scheduled to distribute food to those in need of assistance in Marquette County on Thursday morning.

The pantry is located at North Iron Church in Ishpeming, at 910 Palms Avenue. Distribution is set to begin at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time. If you are physically unable to attend, and need someone to stand in for you they must be ready to give the name, address, and household size of any family they are picking up for.

This is a drive-thru event. Anyone planning on picking up items is asked to stay in their car.

