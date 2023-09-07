Fall-like day with cool & drizzly conditions

Breezy and cooler air combined with low-level moisture will keep wet conditions around today. Light drizzle, mist, and lake-effect rain showers will continue, especially in the north. Otherwise, high pressure will gradually clear clouds out tonight likely causing overnight frost and fog. Then, sunny and milder air is expected into the weekend. Our next system will move in with rain Saturday night.

Today: Cloudy, breezy with drizzle

>Highs: Low to mid 50s north, upper 50s south

Friday: Morning frost and patchy fog. Then, mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: Low to mid 60s noth, upper 60s south

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warm. Then, evening showers in the west

>Highs: Low to mid 70s

Sunday: Scattered showers and thundershowers

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: Low to mid 60s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with spotty showers

>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s

Wednesday: Becoming sunny

>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s

