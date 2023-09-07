Fall Allergies with Monarch Healthcare. What you need to know.

Providers from Monarch Healthcare joined TV6′s Tia Trudgeon to talk about symptoms and treatments for fall allergies.
The patient waiting room at Monarch Healthcare in Marquette Township.
(WLUC)
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The fall season is approaching quickly, and with falling leaves come sniffles and sneezes.

Allergies can affect individuals of all ages and can be experienced through a variety of symptoms. Luckily, providers at Monarch Healthcare in Marquette say there are several measures you can take to combat allergies effectively.

Healthcare providers Julie MacDonald (PA-C), Lacy Williams (FNP-BC), and Chauntelle Taylor (FNP-BC) speak with TV6′s Tia Trudgeon about different causes of seasonal allergies and how they affect people differently.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon explores the types of symptoms than can indicate seasonal allergies.

There are a variety of measures you can take to keep allergies at bay, ranging from lifestyle changes to using over-the-counter antihistamines or alternative herbal therapies. However, if you believe your allergies are becoming a cause for concern, Monarch Healthcare providers explain that a visit to your primary care provider can best suit your needs.

Monarch Healthcare providers explain the different types of treatment methods to help combat seasonal allergies.

To learn more about Monarch Healthcare, you can click here.

