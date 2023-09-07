Fall Allergies with Monarch Healthcare. What you need to know.
Providers from Monarch Healthcare joined TV6′s Tia Trudgeon to talk about symptoms and treatments for fall allergies.
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The fall season is approaching quickly, and with falling leaves come sniffles and sneezes.
Allergies can affect individuals of all ages and can be experienced through a variety of symptoms. Luckily, providers at Monarch Healthcare in Marquette say there are several measures you can take to combat allergies effectively.
Healthcare providers Julie MacDonald (PA-C), Lacy Williams (FNP-BC), and Chauntelle Taylor (FNP-BC) speak with TV6′s Tia Trudgeon about different causes of seasonal allergies and how they affect people differently.
There are a variety of measures you can take to keep allergies at bay, ranging from lifestyle changes to using over-the-counter antihistamines or alternative herbal therapies. However, if you believe your allergies are becoming a cause for concern, Monarch Healthcare providers explain that a visit to your primary care provider can best suit your needs.
