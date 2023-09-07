Evergreen Awards looking for nominees

The annual Evergreen Awards of Marquette County is coming in October, and the deadline to nominate someone is Sept. 15.
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County’s annual Evergreen Awards are coming soon.

The selection committee is looking for nominees. The award honors individuals in Marquette County who are dedicated to supporting and mentoring women and children, helping them to reach their leadership potential.

The deadline for nominations is Sept. 15. The Chair of the Evergreen Awards says it’s great to be able to recognize women in the community who give back.

“We have people who’ve been nominated a few times and every year it’s very difficult, we have such a great slate of people that we want them to be nominated again, people who lift other people up, it’s just great and we want to be able to have the opportunity to honor them,” said Kori Bjorne, chair of the Evergreen Awards of Marquette County.

The Evergreen Awards are on Oct. 16 this year. Tickets for the general public are on sale now. The event is held at the Holiday Inn in Marquette.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Michigan State Police says a suspect should be considered armed and dangerous after they...
MSP Sault Ste. Marie vehicles lit on fire, shot by a rifle, suspect at large
The owner encourages anyone who was there at the time of the theft to contact the restaurant...
UPDATE: Stolen Sky Sushi restaurant flowerpot returned
A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
United Airlines says the outage that held up departing flights was not a cybersecurity issue
The Marquette City Fire Department said it responded to 354 W. Crescent St. for a structure...
No injuries reported in Marquette house fire
Missing tubers found safe in Florence County

Latest News

Wendy's launches pumpkin spice Frosty, cold brew for fall; Trending Topics: Celebrating the...
TV6 First Look at the Web 9/6/2023
The Iron Mountain DDA said this Oktoberfest features events such as polka dancing, German food,...
Oktoberfest 2023 in Iron Mountain seeks volunteers
The project is a partnership between the Bonifas Arts Center and the Oscar G. Johnson VA...
Bonifas Arts Center to showcase first ever veteran art exhibit
The funds will go to the Folds of Honor Foundation, this program distributes funds to the...
Tadych’s Marketplace offers donation options at checkout during September
After five years, Norway Mountain has announced that it will reopen next November for the...
Norway Mountain will reopen next November for first time since 2018