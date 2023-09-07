Evergreen Awards looking for nominees

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County’s annual Evergreen Awards are coming soon.

The selection committee is looking for nominees. The award honors individuals in Marquette County who are dedicated to supporting and mentoring women and children, helping them to reach their leadership potential.

The deadline for nominations is Sept. 15. The Chair of the Evergreen Awards says it’s great to be able to recognize women in the community who give back.

“We have people who’ve been nominated a few times and every year it’s very difficult, we have such a great slate of people that we want them to be nominated again, people who lift other people up, it’s just great and we want to be able to have the opportunity to honor them,” said Kori Bjorne, chair of the Evergreen Awards of Marquette County.

The Evergreen Awards are on Oct. 16 this year. Tickets for the general public are on sale now. The event is held at the Holiday Inn in Marquette.

