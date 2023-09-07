Cub Scout packs host recruitment events in UP

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Cub Scout packs in the U.P. are inviting new families to join this fall.

The Cub Scouts teach kids skills like wilderness survival, team building and leadership.

There are a number of recruitment events coming to the U.P. this month. Families will be able to see what the Scouts are about, meet members and ask questions about the organization.

This year, the Cub Scouts is welcoming girls to join. Scout leaders say the organization is geared toward the entire family.

“It’s one of the best family programs that you can do with your family,” said Patrick O’Brien, Hiawathaland District of the Bay Lakes Council district director. “There aren’t many other programs where parents get to do hands-on programs like this with their kids.”

For a full list of recruitment events with times and locations, click here.

There is also financial assistance available for qualifying families.

