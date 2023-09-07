Connect Marquette accepting applications for 2024-25 board

The organization offers educational and network opportunities around Marquette County.
The organization offers educational and network opportunities around Marquette County.(Connect Marquette)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette County networking organization is looking for new board members.

Connect Marquette is looking for three people to join the 2024-25 board of directors. The organization offers educational and networking opportunities around Marquette County.

The openings include a co-chair for the events committee and a secretary position.

“The thing that I think really makes being on the board special is that you get to be a part of what happens in your community,” Connect Marquette Vice President Lauren Bareiss said. “So we work through Marquette County as a whole. So if there’s something that you have a passion about and you think other people have that same passion we can work together to create that event.”

Applications must be submitted by September 30. To submit an application visit Connect Marquette’s website to learn more.

