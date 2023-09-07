Community Foundation of Marquette County holds annual celebration

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Hundreds filled the Grand Ballrooms at Northern Michigan University’s Northern Center for the Community Foundation of Marquette County’s annual celebration Wednesday evening.

The event is a chance to recognize businesses, organizations and people who build the community through volunteering or philanthropy and inspire others to do the same.

“Those are all individuals or entities in the community that make a huge impact through their volunteerism, through their corporate engagement in the community through the gifts of time, treasure and talent,” said Zosia Eppensteiner, Community Foundation of Marquette County CEO.

This year, Catalyst Awards were presented to Eagle Mine and the Superior Watershed Partnership. Individual awards went to Allyana Grochowski and Don Mourand. Jerry Maynard’s widow, Susan, received a Catalyst on behalf of her late husband.

“When you think about it, it really is about the individuals that make a difference, that volunteer, that support our non-profits through donations, that think about the sustainability of those programs and non-profits so, it all adds up,” Eppensteiner added.

The CFMC is also celebrating 35 years of giving back in Marquette County. Eppensteiner said over the years, they’ve awarded nearly $13 million in grants and scholarships in the community.

“Everybody who has volunteered, who has worked or been a trustee or a donor can take pride in this, I take pride in it to see it develop even better than I ever expected,” said Craig Stien, CFMC co-founder.

In 2022 alone, the foundation granted more than $1.2 million in aid to local non-profits and distributed more than $130,000 in scholarships to 64 college-bound seniors in Marquette County.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.