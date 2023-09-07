Color run fundraiser set for 2 Watersmeet boys with Duchenne Disease

WATERSMEET, Mich. (WLUC) - A color run fundraiser is happening Thursday night to help two Watersmeet boys with Duchenne Disease.

Duchenne Disease is a severe form of inherited muscular dystrophy.

The Lac Vieux Desert Boys and Girls Club will be sponsoring the Duchenne Awareness Color Run. Participants will walk or run from the Boys and Girls Club in Watersmeet to the Cenex gas station and back.

A $5.00 donation is asked to participate in the event. A venison and wild rice dinner will be included after the run.

All proceeds go towards Roger Labine to help with maintenance costs for his handicap accessible van and to Marisa Van Zile to help purchase a new scooter for her son.

The event starts at 4:00 P.M. Central Time. For more information email Christina Galvan at christina.galvan@lvd-nsn.gov.

September 7 is Duchenne Awareness Day.

