WATCH: TV6′s Barbara Bellinger at 2023 Mackinac Bridge Walk

A crowd of 35,000 people walked the Mighty Mac on Labor Day. Check out its exiting start.
(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 65th Mackinac Bridge Walk began with pleasant weather conditions Monday morning, and walkers were led across the five-mile bridge by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

TV6′s Barbara Bellinger was live from St. Ignace and spoke with Lt. Mark Giannunzio of the Michigan State Police about safety protocols taken in preparation for the walk.

TV6's Barbara Bellinger speaks with Lt. Mark Giannunzio of the Michigan State Police.

The Bridge Walk drew walkers from all over the state, who came for a variety of reasons. Barbara Bellinger spoke with two of the event’s participants to see what the walk across the Mighty Mac meant to them.

TV6's Barbara Bellinger spoke with participants gearing up for the walk.

The Mackinac Bridge closed for walkers at 6:30 a.m. and promptly reopened to traffic at noon. According to the Bridge Authority, nearly 35,000 people attended the walk.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Michigan State Police says a suspect should be considered armed and dangerous after they...
MSP Sault Ste. Marie vehicles lit on fire, shot by a rifle, suspect at large
A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
United Airlines says the outage that held up departing flights was not a cybersecurity issue
The owner encourages anyone who was there at the time of the theft to contact the restaurant...
UPDATE: Stolen Sky Sushi restaurant flowerpot returned
Missing tubers found safe in Florence County
The decisions were announced on Monday, with the CLK School District conducting a building...
Heat cuts first day of school in half for some UP school districts

Latest News

Generic Fire
No injuries reported in Marquette house fire
barrel and beam
Balancing Beers at Barrel & Beam
Billerud Paper Mill
UPDATE: Blastomycosis case numbers in Delta County remain stable; NIOSH continues to search for source
The Alzheimer's Association official logo
Alzheimer’s Association ‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s’ returning to Marquette