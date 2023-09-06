WATCH: TV6′s Barbara Bellinger at 2023 Mackinac Bridge Walk

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 65th Mackinac Bridge Walk began with pleasant weather conditions Monday morning, and walkers were led across the five-mile bridge by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

TV6′s Barbara Bellinger was live from St. Ignace and spoke with Lt. Mark Giannunzio of the Michigan State Police about safety protocols taken in preparation for the walk.

The Bridge Walk drew walkers from all over the state, who came for a variety of reasons. Barbara Bellinger spoke with two of the event’s participants to see what the walk across the Mighty Mac meant to them.

The Mackinac Bridge closed for walkers at 6:30 a.m. and promptly reopened to traffic at noon. According to the Bridge Authority, nearly 35,000 people attended the walk.

