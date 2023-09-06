WATCH: Missing tubers found on Pine River, Sky Sushi seeks return of stolen plants

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Tuesday we take a look at a recent theft from Sky Sushi in Houghton, some construction and traffic updates in Ishpeming and Negaunee, a group of missing tubers found safe and more headlines.

Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on UpperMichigansSource.com on Sunday-Thursday at 8:00 p.m. ET. This is a recording of the live stream from Sept. 5, 2023.

To watch this stream live, tune in on the TV6 & FOX UP Facebook Page or click here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.