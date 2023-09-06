Terry Huffman celebrates 50 years with Re/Max

ReMax Marquette front desk.
ReMax Marquette front desk.(WLUC)
By Michael Sobeck
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan Real Estate Agent Terry Huffman has hit 50 years of work experience with Re/Max.

ReMax started in 1973, which is the same year Huffman started his job at age 18. That makes him one of the original members who brought the Marquette Re/Max location to the success it sees now.

Huffman said the biggest change he has seen in his 50 years is the power of the internet.

“The internet [has] changed my job more than anything. I mean, we didn’t even have fax machines when we started. Taking from then to now its a totally different business.” said Huffman

Huffman said he plans to keep working in realty for as long as he can.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Michigan State Police says a suspect should be considered armed and dangerous after they...
MSP Sault Ste. Marie vehicles lit on fire, shot by a rifle, suspect at large
The owner encourages anyone who was there at the time of the theft to contact the restaurant...
UPDATE: Stolen Sky Sushi restaurant flowerpot returned
A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
United Airlines says the outage that held up departing flights was not a cybersecurity issue
Generic Fire
No injuries reported in Marquette house fire
Missing tubers found safe in Florence County

Latest News

North Bluff Disc Golf Course
North Bluff Disc Golf Course in the top 100 courses in the world
One piece to be showcased at the upcoming Bonifas exhibit
Bonifas Arts Center to showcase first ever veteran art exhibit
A poster for Oktoberfest 2023 on Sept. 30.
Oktoberfest 2023 in Iron Mountain seeks volunteers
This is a photo of the Norway Mountains ski resort trail, provided by Peter Brooks from the...
Norway Mountain will reopen next November for first time since 2018