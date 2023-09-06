Terry Huffman celebrates 50 years with Re/Max

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan Real Estate Agent Terry Huffman has hit 50 years of work experience with Re/Max.

ReMax started in 1973, which is the same year Huffman started his job at age 18. That makes him one of the original members who brought the Marquette Re/Max location to the success it sees now.

Huffman said the biggest change he has seen in his 50 years is the power of the internet.

“The internet [has] changed my job more than anything. I mean, we didn’t even have fax machines when we started. Taking from then to now its a totally different business.” said Huffman

Huffman said he plans to keep working in realty for as long as he can.

