Tadych’s Marketplace offers donation options at checkout during September

Shoppers can round their total to the nearest dollar or can donate $1, $5 or $10 at checkout.
Shoppers can round their total to the nearest dollar or can donate $1, $5 or $10 at checkout.
By Terese Ledy
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - During the month of September, shoppers at Tadych’s Marketplace can donate to the Folds of Honor Foundation.

The Folds of Honor Foundation distributes scholarships to families of the nation’s fallen military and first responders.

Aimee Asp, Coburns Inc. director of marketing, said shoppers can round their total to the nearest dollar or can donate $1, $5 or $10 when checking out online and in-person.

“This is one very small way for us and our guests to give back, and a very easy way just to run a roundup in a donation campaign in all of our markets and fund those scholarships that stay local as well,” said Asp. “It’s just a very engaging campaign that I know our guests will respond with as well.”

You can donate at all Tadych’s Marketplace stores for the month of September.

