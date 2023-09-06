Showers & storms then cooler air
A disturbance is bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms across the region this morning. Some storms will produce moderate to heavy downpours of rain. Watch out for ponding of water in low-lying areas. As a front passes to the eastern U.P. more widely scattered showers will develop throughout the day. Spotty showers lake effect rain showers will continue into Thursday. Behind it, cooler air and breezy conditions filter in. High temperatures tomorrow will be well below normal. Then, temperatures rebound by the end of the week.
Today: Showers and thunderstorms
>Highs: Mid to upper 60s west, low to mid 70s east
Thursday: Cooler, partly cloudy with spotty showers
>Highs: Low to mid 50s north, upper 50s south
Friday: Becoming mostly sunny and nice
>Highs: Upper 60s
Saturday: Mostly sunny and seasonal
>Highs: Low to mid 70s
Sunday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers
>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s
Monday: Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
>Highs: Upper 60s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy a few lingering showers
>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s
