Showers & storms then cooler air

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:09 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A disturbance is bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms across the region this morning. Some storms will produce moderate to heavy downpours of rain. Watch out for ponding of water in low-lying areas. As a front passes to the eastern U.P. more widely scattered showers will develop throughout the day. Spotty showers lake effect rain showers will continue into Thursday. Behind it, cooler air and breezy conditions filter in. High temperatures tomorrow will be well below normal. Then, temperatures rebound by the end of the week.

Today: Showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s west, low to mid 70s east

Thursday: Cooler, partly cloudy with spotty showers

>Highs: Low to mid 50s north, upper 50s south

Friday: Becoming mostly sunny and nice

>Highs: Upper 60s

Saturday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Low to mid 70s

Sunday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Monday: Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: Upper 60s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy a few lingering showers

>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
United Airlines says the outage that held up departing flights was not a cybersecurity issue
Missing tubers found safe in Florence County
The owner encourages anyone who was there at the time of the theft to contact the restaurant...
UPDATE: Stolen Sky Sushi restaurant flowerpot returned
A mock-up of plans for the Kids Cove Playground in Marquette
Groundbreaking set for Kids Cove Playground
The 2023 Labor Day Mackinac Bridge Walk saw about 35,000 people on Monday, thanks in part to...
35,000 visitors flock to Mackinac Bridge for 2023 bridge walk

Latest News

storms
A wet day then cooler air
Strong to severe storms possible through Wednesday before cooler, less humid stretch to come.
Midweek storms before summer mugginess finally cools off
Strong to severe storms possible through Wednesday before cooler, less humid stretch to come.
Midweek storms before summer mugginess finally cools off
storms
Another hot day then storms tonight