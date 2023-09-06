Showers & storms then cooler air

A disturbance is bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms across the region this morning. Some storms will produce moderate to heavy downpours of rain. Watch out for ponding of water in low-lying areas. As a front passes to the eastern U.P. more widely scattered showers will develop throughout the day. Spotty showers lake effect rain showers will continue into Thursday. Behind it, cooler air and breezy conditions filter in. High temperatures tomorrow will be well below normal. Then, temperatures rebound by the end of the week.

Today: Showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s west, low to mid 70s east

Thursday: Cooler, partly cloudy with spotty showers

>Highs: Low to mid 50s north, upper 50s south

Friday: Becoming mostly sunny and nice

>Highs: Upper 60s

Saturday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Low to mid 70s

Sunday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Monday: Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: Upper 60s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy a few lingering showers

>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.