Peter White Public Library introduces Youth Kit Sponsorship Program

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. library is offering toy boxes to go.

The Peter White Public Library is introducing the Youth Kit Sponsorship Program. Kids can check out a kit with toys and materials that encourage learning. Kit themes include learning colors, engineering with Legos and playing doctor.

Because each kit costs about $100 to make, the library is looking for folks to sponsor a kit. Organizers say people can take advantage of the kits even if they don’t have the cash.

“If you don’t want to sponsor a kit right now, we definitely encourage you to check them out,” said Sarah Rehborg, Peter White Public Library youth services librarian. “Take them home, use them in your family, use them when you have visitors in town, and make use of this new resource that we have.”

To become a sponsor, click here or visit the Youth Services desk at the Peter White Public Library on Front Street in Marquette.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.