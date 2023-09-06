Oktoberfest 2023 in Iron Mountain seeks volunteers

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - With Oktoberfest 2023 just weeks away, the Iron Mountain Downtown Development Authority (DDA) is looking for volunteers.

The Iron Mountain DDA said this Oktoberfest features events such as polka dancing, German food, sing-alongs, co-ed competitions, Stein holding, Hammerslagen, a Ms. Oktoberfest competition and fun for all ages. There will also be live music from the Twin Lake Trio and the Descendants.

Oktoberfest is set to take place on Sept. 30. Iron Mountain DDA Program Coordinator Tim Mccauley said without volunteers for this event, there would be no Oktoberfest.

“So normally we divide the volunteers into three shifts of approximately three to four hours each,” Mccauley said. “It goes from noon to 4 p.m., then from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., and then 7:30 p.m. 10 p.m.”

The Iron Mountain DDA said tickets are $10 at the gate and kids 12 and under are free.

