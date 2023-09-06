Norway Mountain will reopen next November for first time since 2018

NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - After five years, the Norway Mountain ski resort has announced it will reopen for the 2024-2025 winter season under new ownership.

New Co-owner and CEO Justin Hoppe stated right now, the resort still has a few things to do ahead of that target date, including hiring new staff.

“We would like to redo some of the carpets and get some painting done,” Hoppe said. “There is a little bit of building renovation, just because it’s been sitting for five years, and there’s a bit of rot here and there on the outside, so we need to replace that.”

Hoppe, who purchased the ski resort last month with his wife, noted that they will also purchase new snowmaking and snow-grooming gear. Hoppe went on to say how he and his wife decided to buy the property because skiing is very important to the community and his family.

“It is something that our family loves and we wanted to bring it back and we wanted to bring it back into the community and it seems like it got a great response, and we are really excited about it,” Hoppe said.

Norway City Manager Dan Stoltman said once Norway Mountain is open again, he hopes it will bring an influx of visitors downtown.

“They’re coming here and need to grab snacks or something, you got Pat’s Foods or afterward, want to grab dinner or a beer downtown? You have our local businesses down here,” Stoltman said. “I’ve been around ski resorts previously and yes, the influx of people certainly has a direct impact on your downtown businesses.”

Hoppe said he doesn’t have a specific date the resort will open next year, though he said he will keep people updated on the resort’s social media pages.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.