Norway Mountain will reopen next November for first time since 2018

This is a photo of the Norway Mountains ski resort trail, provided by Peter Brooks from the...
This is a photo of the Norway Mountains ski resort trail, provided by Peter Brooks from the skiers and snowboarders of the Midwest.(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - After five years, the Norway Mountain ski resort has announced it will reopen for the 2024-2025 winter season under new ownership.

New Co-owner and CEO Justin Hoppe stated right now, the resort still has a few things to do ahead of that target date, including hiring new staff.

“We would like to redo some of the carpets and get some painting done,” Hoppe said. “There is a little bit of building renovation, just because it’s been sitting for five years, and there’s a bit of rot here and there on the outside, so we need to replace that.”

Hoppe, who purchased the ski resort last month with his wife, noted that they will also purchase new snowmaking and snow-grooming gear. Hoppe went on to say how he and his wife decided to buy the property because skiing is very important to the community and his family.

“It is something that our family loves and we wanted to bring it back and we wanted to bring it back into the community and it seems like it got a great response, and we are really excited about it,” Hoppe said.

Norway City Manager Dan Stoltman said once Norway Mountain is open again, he hopes it will bring an influx of visitors downtown.

“They’re coming here and need to grab snacks or something, you got Pat’s Foods or afterward, want to grab dinner or a beer downtown? You have our local businesses down here,” Stoltman said. “I’ve been around ski resorts previously and yes, the influx of people certainly has a direct impact on your downtown businesses.”

Hoppe said he doesn’t have a specific date the resort will open next year, though he said he will keep people updated on the resort’s social media pages.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Michigan State Police says a suspect should be considered armed and dangerous after they...
MSP Sault Ste. Marie vehicles lit on fire, shot by a rifle, suspect at large
The owner encourages anyone who was there at the time of the theft to contact the restaurant...
UPDATE: Stolen Sky Sushi restaurant flowerpot returned
A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
United Airlines says the outage that held up departing flights was not a cybersecurity issue
Generic Fire
No injuries reported in Marquette house fire
Missing tubers found safe in Florence County

Latest News

North Bluff Disc Golf Course
North Bluff Disc Golf Course in the top 100 courses in the world
One piece to be showcased at the upcoming Bonifas exhibit
Bonifas Arts Center to showcase first ever veteran art exhibit
A poster for Oktoberfest 2023 on Sept. 30.
Oktoberfest 2023 in Iron Mountain seeks volunteers
ReMax Marquette front desk.
Terry Huffman celebrates 50 years with Re/Max