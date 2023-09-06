North Bluff Disc Golf Course in the top 100 courses in the world

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Delta County disc golf course was rated in the top 100 disc golf courses in the world.

The North Bluff Disc Golf Course was rated 51 out of 100 courses by users from UDisc. Last year -- the course was rated 64. The President of the Noc Bay Flyers Disc Golf Club Robin Holmes said he’s seen people from all over the country visit this course.

“Two people that just walked by me earlier that came up here to play and this is their first time here and it’s on their bucket list,” Holmes said. “I play out here every week and I always see Wisconsin plates, Ohio plates, Illinois plates.”

Holmes said the next project for the course is to raise money for padding on holes for the course.

