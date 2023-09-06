North Bluff Disc Golf Course in the top 100 courses in the world

North Bluff Disc Golf Course
North Bluff Disc Golf Course(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Delta County disc golf course was rated in the top 100 disc golf courses in the world.

The North Bluff Disc Golf Course was rated 51 out of 100 courses by users from UDisc. Last year -- the course was rated 64. The President of the Noc Bay Flyers Disc Golf Club Robin Holmes said he’s seen people from all over the country visit this course.

“Two people that just walked by me earlier that came up here to play and this is their first time here and it’s on their bucket list,” Holmes said. “I play out here every week and I always see Wisconsin plates, Ohio plates, Illinois plates.”

Holmes said the next project for the course is to raise money for padding on holes for the course.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Michigan State Police says a suspect should be considered armed and dangerous after they...
MSP Sault Ste. Marie vehicles lit on fire, shot by a rifle, suspect at large
The owner encourages anyone who was there at the time of the theft to contact the restaurant...
UPDATE: Stolen Sky Sushi restaurant flowerpot returned
A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
United Airlines says the outage that held up departing flights was not a cybersecurity issue
Generic Fire
No injuries reported in Marquette house fire
Missing tubers found safe in Florence County

Latest News

One piece to be showcased at the upcoming Bonifas exhibit
Bonifas Arts Center to showcase first ever veteran art exhibit
A poster for Oktoberfest 2023 on Sept. 30.
Oktoberfest 2023 in Iron Mountain seeks volunteers
This is a photo of the Norway Mountains ski resort trail, provided by Peter Brooks from the...
Norway Mountain will reopen next November for first time since 2018
ReMax Marquette front desk.
Terry Huffman celebrates 50 years with Re/Max