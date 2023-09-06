No injuries reported in Marquette house fire

Generic Fire
Generic Fire(KTTC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - No injuries were reported after a house caught fire in Marquette Wednesday morning.

The Marquette City Fire Department said it responded to 354 W. Crescent St. for a structure fire at 8:12 a.m.

On arrival, crews found the homeowners and police units in the front yard confirming everyone was out of the structure. Smoke and fire were found in the attic of the structure.

A 1.75″ hose line was stretched, and the fire was quickly knocked down. Crews continued with salvage and overhaul operations and all units were cleared by 9:39 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Marquette City Fire Department was assisted by the Marquette Township Fire, Chocolay Township Fire, Marquette City Police Department, Marquette County Sheriff’s Department, Marquette Board of Light and Power, and Semco.

