MSP Sault Ste. Marie vehicles lit on fire, shot by a rifle, suspect at large
SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police says a suspect should be considered armed and dangerous after they lit multiple MSP patrol vehicles on fire and shot them with a rifle Wednesday morning.
The MSP says this happened around 3:30 a.m. at the Sault Ste. Marie MSP Post. No troopers were in the vehicles at the time.
The suspect is described as a white man wearing camouflage. He was last seen driving a silver Honda CRV southbound on the I-75 Business Loop in Sault Ste. Marie.
The MSP says anyone with information should contact the MSP Sault Ste. Marie Post at 906-632-2217 or call 911. They are also asking the public and media to avoid the area.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information is released.
