Michael Sauer nominated to Michigan’s Cybersecurity Planning Committee

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michael Sauer is the director of the Upper Peninsula Cybersecurity Institute at NMU.

In August he was nominated to the State of Michigan’s Cybersecurity Planning Committee for the State and Local Cybersecurity Grant Program (SLCGP).

The committee is tasked with helping eligible entities address cybersecurity risks and threats to information systems owned or operated by the state or local governments. It also helps develop a state cybersecurity plan and identify projects that can be implemented with SLCGP funding.

Sauer says he’ll bring a rural perspective to the committee.

“The U.P. tends to be underrepresented when it comes to grant funding opportunities,” said Sauer. “It will be good to be on that committee because we basically identify projects and prioritize those projects based on need.”

He will continue to teach and serve as the director of the U.P. Cybersecurity Institute during his time on the committee.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.