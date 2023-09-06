Medical professionals stress importance of vaccines for fall, winter season

By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - As fall is quickly approaching medical professionals are urging you to get up to date with the latest vaccines.

While the term flu season is often used to describe the increase in fall and winter sickness this year, the state is looking at it in a different light.

“The way we’re trying to talk about things this year is we’re not just talking about flu, we’re not just talking about COVID-19, we’re really talking about fall and winter virus season because that is the time of year when all of these viruses like to transmit,” State of Michigan Chief Medical Executive Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian said.

Bagdasarian says these vaccines are especially important for children.

“We tend to think of these being illnesses that are worse for those over the age of 65, but they can actually be very severe in kids as well and so there are formulations for both COVID-19 and influenza vaccines that are specifically formulated for kids,” Bagdasarian said.

Bagdasarian says this year RSV is also a major concern for those 65 and older and young children.

“There are some viruses that are particularly concerning when kids get them and so with RSV, for example, some of the RSV products that are coming out are geared specifically to children who are at higher risk,” Bagdasarian said.

Bagdasarian says we should also expect a new COVID-19 booster later on in the month.

“There is a group called ACIP that is meeting on September 12th. This is an advisory group that meets to approve all new vaccines and so they’re meeting on September 12th, and we should have some information out shortly after they meet,” Bagdasarian said.

Pharmacy District Leader at CVS Health Hiba Betka says getting up to date with vaccines is not just for your safety.

“Not only are protecting yourself but you’re protecting others, young kids, and babies from getting that. And at the end of the day, you’re able to walk knowing that you are protected from the flu and COVID-19,” Betka said.

The two medical professionals also urge everyone to keep at-home covid tests available, wear a mask when sick and stay home if you are contagious.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

