Marquette officials give tips to beat the heat

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Monday, temperatures hit record highs across the U.P.

The National Weather Service in Negaunee Township said it was the hottest day recorded in September. As the heat continues, it’s important to stay safe when out and about.

Marquette City Police Chief Ryan Grim said while the lake is a great resource, remember to be smart on the water.

“Obviously the beaches and the waterfront are always busy. We’ve got a great opportunity and a great lake to cool off in but we just ask the people to use their heads a little bit, be safe, and do that. It is a nice way to cool off,” said Grim.

According to Marquette County Dispatch, there have been only four calls for heat-related incidents.

Grim says to call 911 if someone is in need of medical assistance. He adds some of the best ways to prevent overheating are to plan events wisely, communicate and hydrate.

“Staying hydrated, that’s a big deal too. If you are out doing these activities you are sweating a lot, it’s hot. Just stay hydrated, make a plan and let someone know where you are going to be and when you will be home,” said Grim.

As fall nears, temperatures should begin to drop. For those excited about sweater season, Meteorologist Joe Phillips from the National Weather Service said the cooler weather will balance out as normal.

“The fall pattern will be more dictated by the persistence of warmer or cooler conditions or whether or not there is a mix. Eventually, during the fall, a lot of that will balance itself out because the earth is changing its tilt. So, there is a moderating effect that just naturally happens,” said Phillips.

Phillips reminds people that current weather conditions can be found online.

