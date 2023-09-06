Marquette officials give tips to beat the heat

The sign in the National Weather Service Negaunee Township office.
The sign in the National Weather Service Negaunee Township office.(WLUC)
By Michael Sobeck
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Monday, temperatures hit record highs across the U.P.

The National Weather Service in Negaunee Township said it was the hottest day recorded in September. As the heat continues, it’s important to stay safe when out and about.

Marquette City Police Chief Ryan Grim said while the lake is a great resource, remember to be smart on the water.

“Obviously the beaches and the waterfront are always busy. We’ve got a great opportunity and a great lake to cool off in but we just ask the people to use their heads a little bit, be safe, and do that. It is a nice way to cool off,” said Grim.

According to Marquette County Dispatch, there have been only four calls for heat-related incidents.

Grim says to call 911 if someone is in need of medical assistance. He adds some of the best ways to prevent overheating are to plan events wisely, communicate and hydrate.

“Staying hydrated, that’s a big deal too. If you are out doing these activities you are sweating a lot, it’s hot. Just stay hydrated, make a plan and let someone know where you are going to be and when you will be home,” said Grim.

As fall nears, temperatures should begin to drop. For those excited about sweater season, Meteorologist Joe Phillips from the National Weather Service said the cooler weather will balance out as normal.

“The fall pattern will be more dictated by the persistence of warmer or cooler conditions or whether or not there is a mix. Eventually, during the fall, a lot of that will balance itself out because the earth is changing its tilt. So, there is a moderating effect that just naturally happens,” said Phillips.

Phillips reminds people that current weather conditions can be found online.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mock-up of plans for the Kids Cove Playground in Marquette
Groundbreaking set for Kids Cove Playground
A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
United Airlines says the outage that held up departing flights was not a cybersecurity issue
DPS Troopers investigated a single-vehicle crash on SH 21 in Madison County on Wednesday night.
1 dead in fatal Chippewa County crash
The 2023 Labor Day Mackinac Bridge Walk saw about 35,000 people on Monday, thanks in part to...
35,000 visitors flock to Mackinac Bridge for 2023 bridge walk
The Michigan Brewers Guild will host the festival on Saturday, Sept. 9 down at Lower Harbor.
Tickets available for 14th annual UP Fall Beer Fest

Latest News

There will be a variety of baked goods like pies, cookies, brownies, and muffins.
Brookridge Heights to host bake sale to support Alzheimer’s Association
The Happy Hour Walking Tour and Beer Tasting fundraiser will feature roughly 45 minutes of...
Marquette Regional History Center to host Happy Hour Walking Tour
Pickleball players in Delta County need more courts dedicated to pickleball only.
Gladstone pickleball players fundraise for new comlplex
The orchard is open Tuesdays through Sundays and is located on Farmfield Road off M-35 in Rock.
Delta County apple orchard opens for season