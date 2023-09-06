MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - During a meeting Tuesday evening, the Marquette County Board voted on a bid to have MDR construction in Milwaukee demolish 14 buildings in K.I. Sawyer.

Chairman Gerald Corkin said these buildings are being demolished because they have shown no signs of being repurposed. Marquette County is working to enhance the community of K.I. Sawyer. The county wants to demolish multiple old buildings in the area to make the space look more appealing for possible future businesses.

“We have been working with the federal government to get some money to take them down and improve the visual part of K.I. Sawyer,” Corkin said. “For a long time, these buildings were taking away from the area’s cleanliness and overall appearance.”

Corkin said the funding source for this demolition project comes from the Covid Relief Care Act. He said part of the reason they chose MDR is because it was the lowest of four bids.

“It will be about $2.6 million to tear it down as the low bid from MDR group in Milwaukee,” Corkin said. “We had bids all the way from $8 million plus $6 billion, $3 billion, and the low bid was $2.7 million.”

Marquette Sawyer Regional Airport Manager Duane DuRay said demolishing these buildings will create more opportunities for future business.

“As soon as we are done with demolition these sights will be shovel-ready,” DuRay said. “We have all the utilities like gas, water, electricity, fiber and we have all of the key components ready for business development and an airport is quite honestly a very inviting place for new businesses.”

Duray said the next step will be selecting a date to get the demolition team on sight. He also says they plan to have all fourteen sights demolished before the summer of 2024.

