Marquette businesses celebrate 906 day

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - For Yoopers, 906 is more than an area code. It’s a lifestyle and a source of pride.

It’s Sept. 6, the day to celebrate everything it means to be a Yooper and some Marquette businesses with deep roots in the area are using it to recognize how the U.P. has shaped their work.

Beth Millner, owner of Beth Millner Jewelry, said all of her pieces are inspired by the Upper Peninsula’s unique landscape.

“We really love the Upper Peninsula. All of my jewelry is designed and inspired by the place we all live in. So, I think that natural beauty and that sense of community, I think our population size lends itself to people helping each other out or feeling like you know everyone,” said Millner.

The jeweler even released a new line of pieces Wednesday to mark the occasion.

It was Upper Peninsula Supply Co. Owner Bugsy Sailor who first marked the unofficial holiday in 2011 when he had an epiphany about the date’s similarity to the zip code.

He said a great way to celebrate the day is to enjoy some classic U.P. activities.

“Take a dip in Lake Superior or Lake Michigan, all those classic Upper Peninsula things. It’s a great evening to finish the day with a pasty, an Upper Peninsula beer and a game of cribbage,” said Sailor.

Sailor said being a Yooper is more than being a resident.

“In the simplest terms, more than being a resident of the U.P. I think the identity of being a Yooper has to do with your appreciation of this land and everything it has to offer and not taking it for granted,” said Sailor.

