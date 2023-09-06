Governor Whitmer appoints new DNR director

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer appointed M. Scott Bowen as Director of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Wednesday.

“We are blessed to have some of the most beautiful beaches, forests, and lakes in the country right in our backyard,” said Governor Whitmer. “But that also means we have a tremendous responsibility to take care of these natural wonders. Scott is the right person to lead the Department of Natural Resources as they undertake historic renovations and upgrades at state parks across Michigan. Together, we will leave our public lands in better shape.”

According to a press release, Scott Bowen has a long history of public service to Michigan. He served as the Commissioner of the Michigan Lottery from January 2008 to February 2017 making him the longest-serving lottery director in state history. Prior to his appointment as lottery commissioner, he served as the Director of the Office of the State Employer. Bowen’s impressive history of government service also includes two terms on the Grand Rapids City Commission.

Before his governmental service, Bowen served as judge of the 62-A District Court in Wyoming, Michigan after being appointed by Governor Jennifer Granholm in 2003. His appointment came while he was a partner at McInerney & Bowen, having previously founded the firm of Bowen, Distel & Haynes P.L.C. Bowen has also served as city attorney for multiple West Michigan cities and worked as special assistant attorney general for the Michigan Department of Transportation, where he specialized in condemnation work.

Most recently, Bowen served as Senior Vice President of Business Development for NeoPollard Interactive, LLC, a Michigan-based technology company. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in History from Michigan State University and received his Juris Doctor from the University of Detroit. Mr. Bowen has been an active member of the State Bar of Michigan for more than 30 years.

“I’m excited to join the DNR team. It will be an honor to contribute a chapter to the agency’s long history of managing and protecting the natural and cultural resources that help define what it means to be from Michigan,” said Director Bowen. “I know how essential this work is to maintaining the state’s quality of life and economic vitality. My background in overseeing other state agencies and building relationships has provided valuable experience that I can draw on, and I’m eager to get to work.”

Shannon Lott has been serving as the acting director of DNR following the resignation of Dan Eichinger earlier this year. She will continue to serve in a leadership role at DNR.

